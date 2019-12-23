The Washington Post

Helen Rose Favreau  

Helen Rose Favreau, on Sunday December 15, 2019, of Warrenton VA. Born in Washington, DC to the late, John Petrie and Frances Huber. She was the beloved mother of George L. Kellam, Michelle Arnesen, Bradford Favreau, Leslie Kindrick and Danielle Santos. Also survived by four grandchildren, Ashley, Kathrin, Harris, and Isabel. Predeceased by her husband, Robert Dudley Favreau, and three sisters, Catherine Margaret Studds, Elizabeth Ann Capps, and Mary Louise Buckler. Private services will be held with interment at a later date. Memorials may be made to Christian Appalachian Project at http://www.christianapp.org/ or Danny & Ron's Rescue in Camden SC at https://dannyronsrescue.org/.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 23, 2019
