HELEN A. FINCUTTER
(Age 101, 6 Months, and 12 Days)
Passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of Joseph Patrick Fincutter; mother of Christina Fincutter, Joseph W. (Bernadette) Fincutter, and Joan W. Fincutter. Also survived by grandchildren: Christopher M. Fincutter, Eileen C. Fincutter, Jo-Ann M. Fincutter, and Gabrielle P. Fincutter. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 9601 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.