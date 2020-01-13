

Helen M. Fitzgibbons

(Age 94)



On Friday, January 10, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Loving mother of James J. Fitzgibbons (Crystal Anne King). Grandmother of Ryan Fitzgibbons, Ashley Burke (Stephen) and Kyle Fitzgibbons. Great-grandmother of Ryder Burke. Helen was born on May 16,1925 in Columbia, MO. She graduated from high school at age 16 and moved to Washington, DC with her parents in 1942. She graduated from Averett Junior College and American University, with a degree in journalism. She worked for the National Academy of Sciences and US News and World Report magazine for many years. She was a 59 year resident of Silver Spring, MD and an active member of the Daughters of The American Revolution (DAR). Service will be held at a later date.