Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN FRIES. View Sign Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400 Send Flowers Notice





FRIES Helen Sergeant Haynes Fries Helen Sergeant Haynes Fries died April 13, 2020 at Knollwood, 6200 Oregon Avenue, N.W. Washington, DC. Mrs. Fries was 106. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 2, 1913. After graduating from William and Mary in 1935, she married Colonel Stuart Gilbert Fries at Schofield Barracks in the territory of Hawaii, May 5, 1938. During World War II, after Col. Fries was sent to the Pacific, Mrs. Fries joined the Red Cross. With the Red Cross, she assisted the allied troops by opening Britain's first "Fleet-Aero Club" at an RAF station in Dunkeswell where US Navy Liberators worked with Coastal Command. After D Day, she drove a Red Cross club mobile ashore at Omaha Beach from a landing craft and followed the 1st Army, 29th Division to Germany making fresh coffee and donuts from her club mobile, while Col. Fries commanded the 747th Tank Battalion landing on D+1 at Normandy and advancing to Germany. She supported Col. Fries as a gracious, loving and engaging hostess through his many tours of duty both in the United States and around the world after the war both for the army and The Boeing Company and, at the same time, pursued her interest in travel, American history and family genealogy. She was active in the National Society of Colonial Dames, the Daughters of American Colonists, the Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society, the Army Navy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. On one tour in Washington, DC she served on the inaugural committee for President Eisenhower. She was also an active participant in the Women's Committee of the National Symphony Orchestra, the Army-Navy Club, and Washington Club. Her parents, Harwood Syme Haynes and Alice Virginia Hobson, Arlington, VA, her sisters Mrs. P. Elmo Battle (Alice) and Miss Marjorie S. Haynes of Northern Va., and her nephew Leslie Wells (Deborah), Vancouver, Wa. predeceased her. She is survived by her niece Carol Merritt McCaffrey (David), Annandale, Va., her cousins Henry Lakin Parr, Jr. (Lillian), Greenville, SC, and Lucille Wallace Robbins (Bob), Hudson, NH, her godchildren John C. Williams, III (Julie) Arlington, Va., and Tracey Sutton Copperthwaite (Peter), Portola Valley, CA in addition to many other nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Mrs. Fries especially enjoyed Virginia history and was the great, great, granddaughter of Henry A. Wise, governor of Virginia 1856-1860 and a direct descendant of General John Cropper, who served on George Washington's staff in the Revolutionary War. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery in the future. Memorials may be made to the Army Distaff Foundation, 6200 Oregon Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close