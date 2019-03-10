Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN GARRETT. View Sign



Helen M. Garrett

God must have needed someone to watch Redskins games with because he called home Helen Marie Garrett, 67, of Occoquan, just before the start of the season on August 17, 2018. She was preceded by her sister, Catherine P. Bolger, her mother, Jessie C. Bolger, and her father, Michael P. Bolger. She is survived by her son, Shawn C. Garrett, of Roanoke, VA. Born and raised in Washington, DC, Helen attended St. Thomas More Catholic School and graduated from Anacostia High School. A loving, funny and formidable woman, Helen wore her single motherhood as a badge of honor, working up to three jobs at a time to provide for her family while never missing a Boy Scout camping trip. She made sure her son was the first in his family to go to college and got to dance all night at his wedding. Generous and fiercely loyal, Helen made friends everywhere she went and deeply loved, and was loved by, her family. Her great passions in life were the Washington Redskins ("Joe T to The Diesel!"), Rod Stewart and all things Irish. Per her wishes, in lieu of a funeral, a celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Glory Days in Burke, VA, from 1 to 4 p.m. Her ashes will be taken to Ocean City, MD. on St. Patrick's Day. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Toasts to Helen can be made with your favorite Irish drink. Teigh la Dia (Go with God)

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close