HELEN L. GLOVER
On May 18, 2019 Helen went home to be with the Lord. She was the daughter of Dorothy and Elbert Glover, Sr.; longtime companion of Rudolph Coleman, Sr.; loving mother of Keith and Robin; grandmother of Ozzie (Claudine) Turner, Keyona Rather, Diamond and Mia Glover; godmother of Corey Cumberlander. She is also survived by sister, Mildred Haywood; brother, Kenneth (Diane) Glover; brother-in-law, Charles E. Young; many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at Allen Chapel AME Church, 2498 Alabama Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20020, on May 28, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Michael E. Bell, Sr., pastor and Rev. Donald L. Smedley, officiating. Interment Maryland National Cemetery, Laurel, MD.