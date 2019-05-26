The Washington Post

HELEN GLOVER (1945 - 2019)
Allen Chapel Ame Church
2498 Alabama Ave SE
Washington, DC 20020
(202) 889-3296
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Allen Chapel AME Church
2498 Alabama Ave. SE
Washington, DC
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen Chapel AME Church
2498 Alabama Ave. SE
Washington, DC
HELEN L. GLOVER  

On May 18, 2019 Helen went home to be with the Lord. She was the daughter of Dorothy and Elbert Glover, Sr.; longtime companion of Rudolph Coleman, Sr.; loving mother of Keith and Robin; grandmother of Ozzie (Claudine) Turner, Keyona Rather, Diamond and Mia Glover; godmother of Corey Cumberlander. She is also survived by sister, Mildred Haywood; brother, Kenneth (Diane) Glover; brother-in-law, Charles E. Young; many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at Allen Chapel AME Church, 2498 Alabama Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20020, on May 28, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Michael E. Bell, Sr., pastor and Rev. Donald L. Smedley, officiating. Interment Maryland National Cemetery, Laurel, MD.  
Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
