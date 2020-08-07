Helen Gooding

Helen Evelyn Grimes Gooding of Laurel, MD, formerly of Mt. Airy and Silver Spring, MD. Predeceased by her husband of almost 50 years, William Curtis Gooding. Leaves a daughter, Beth (Dan) Bowen, sons, Tommy (Nealy) Gooding and David (Laura) Gooding, grandchildren, Capt. Stephen Cox USAF, Megan Bowen and Brooke Gooding, great-granddaughter, Daisy Nunez, brother Walter F. Grimes of Mt. Holly, NC and sister-in-law, Virginia Hammett of Prince Frederick, MD; as well as a host of family and friends. At Helen's request, there will be no service. Online Condolences at