Helen P. Green
(Age 89)
On Friday, July 19, 2019, formerly of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Green; loving mother of Susan (David) Brandenburg, David (Rachelle) Green, and Gary (Ellen) Green; grandmother of Ryan East and Andrew, Scott, Makena, and Allison Green. Friends will be received at PUMHPREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD 20850 on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be held at Seven Locks Baptist Church, 11845 Seven Locks Rd, Potomac, MD on Wednesday,, July 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seven Locks Baptist Church or to Rockville Meals on Wheels at www.rockvillemealsonwheels.org
