HELEN GREEN (1930 - 2019)
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD
20850-2805
(301)-762-3939
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PUMHPREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME
300 W. Montgomery Ave
Rockville, MD
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Seven Locks Baptist Church
11845 Seven Locks Rd
Potomac, MD
Helen P. Green  
(Age 89)  

On Friday, July 19, 2019, formerly of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Green; loving mother of Susan (David) Brandenburg, David (Rachelle) Green, and Gary (Ellen) Green; grandmother of Ryan East and Andrew, Scott, Makena, and Allison Green. Friends will be received at PUMHPREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD 20850 on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be held at Seven Locks Baptist Church, 11845 Seven Locks Rd, Potomac, MD on Wednesday,, July 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seven Locks Baptist Church or to Rockville Meals on Wheels at www.rockvillemealsonwheels.org. Please view and sign online family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on July 21, 2019
