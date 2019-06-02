HELEN FRANCIS GRIFFITHS
On Wednesday, May 22, 2019 Helen Francis Griffiths of Queens, New York entered into eternal rest. Loving Aunt of Donna Pinkney, Darryl Martin, Brett Martin, Cherryl Martin-Chambers, Tyshena (Aubrey) Martin-Mongal, and Grace Wallace. Also survived by three great-nieces, Mary, Ava, and Audrey Mongal, one great-nephew, Prince Mongal, many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 4, from 5 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 6 p.m. at Capitol Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church, 914 Massachusetts Avenue, NE, Washington, DC. Interment Maple Grove Cemetery. Queens, New York.