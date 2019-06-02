The Washington Post

HELEN GRIFFITHS  

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN GRIFFITHS  .
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Capitol Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church
914 Massachusetts Avenue, NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Capitol Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church
914 Massachusetts Avenue, NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

HELEN FRANCIS GRIFFITHS  

On Wednesday, May 22, 2019 Helen Francis Griffiths of Queens, New York entered into eternal rest. Loving Aunt of Donna Pinkney, Darryl Martin, Brett Martin, Cherryl Martin-Chambers, Tyshena (Aubrey) Martin-Mongal, and Grace Wallace. Also survived by three great-nieces, Mary, Ava, and Audrey Mongal, one great-nephew, Prince Mongal, many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 4, from 5 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 6 p.m. at Capitol Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church, 914 Massachusetts Avenue, NE, Washington, DC. Interment Maple Grove Cemetery. Queens, New York.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.