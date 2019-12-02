Helen Victoria Hardy (Age 95)
On November 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Hardy, son Robert J. Hardy, great-granddaughter, Erica Killerlane, brother, Thomas Kosikowski and sisters, Florence DeVault and Vivian Moore. She is survived by children, Kathleen Cooke, George Hardy (Peggy) and Stephanie Hynes, nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call on Wednesday, December 4 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, Owings. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.