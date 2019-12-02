The Washington Post

HELEN HARDY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN HARDY.
Service Information
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD
20736
(410)-257-6181
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Helen Victoria Hardy (Age 95)  

On November 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Hardy, son Robert J. Hardy, great-granddaughter, Erica Killerlane, brother, Thomas Kosikowski and sisters, Florence DeVault and Vivian Moore. She is survived by children, Kathleen Cooke, George Hardy (Peggy) and Stephanie Hynes, nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call on Wednesday, December 4 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, Owings. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.