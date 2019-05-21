HELEN B. HARRIS (Age 90)
Entered into eternal rest on May 13, 2019. She leaves to be cherished by her three children, Brenda, Leslie, and Leonard; three daughters-in-law; six sisters, three brothers, two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Seaton Memorial AME Church, 5507 Lincoln Avenue, Lanham, MD 20706. Visitation 10a.m. Service 11 a.m.