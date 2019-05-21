The Washington Post

HELEN HARRIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN HARRIS.
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

HELEN B. HARRIS (Age 90)  

Entered into eternal rest on May 13, 2019. She leaves to be cherished by her three children, Brenda, Leslie, and Leonard; three daughters-in-law; six sisters, three brothers, two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Seaton Memorial AME Church, 5507 Lincoln Avenue, Lanham, MD 20706. Visitation 10a.m. Service 11 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on May 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.