

Helen T. HilL



On Tuesday June 18, 2019, Helen T. Hill went to be with our Lord at the age of 97 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Helen will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Luke, Donna, and Mary, seven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Major General Gordon Hill, in 1990 and her granddaughter, Tonyia Ridgwell, in 1983. Death is not to be feared, but rather gracefully welcomed. As Christians, our hope and peace rests in Jesus Christ. Helen's family has no doubt she is singing, laughing, and golfing with her loved ones in Heaven. Helen's memory will be preserved by the beautiful legacy she created. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

A native of Hampton, VA, Helen married in September 1944 and took great pride in her role as an Army wife. Gordon and Helen were married for almost forty six years. During different times in her life, she worked for AT&T and Marriott Hotels. Helen found great joy in volunteering at Fairfax Hospital, The American Red Cross, Northern Virginia Training Center, and St Mary's Infant Home.

An avid golfer, Helen was happiest on a golf course where she recorded four hole-in-ones during her many years playing. She loved playing bridge with dear friends and enjoyed watching and playing the sport of tennis.

A Memorial Service will be held at Westwood Baptist Church in Springfield, VA on Saturday, June 29 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .