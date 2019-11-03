

Helen Gibbons HILLSTROM

(Age 90)



Helen Gibbons Hillstrom of Gaithersburg, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred Bernard Hillstrom. Loving mother of Mary Helen Hillstrom of Rockville, Md, William "Bill" F. Hillstrom and wife, Donna, of Lubbock, TX, Paul Stephen Hillstrom and wife, Kathleen, of Gaithersburg, MD., Anne Patricia Hillstrom and husband, Dave Williams, of Southampton England, and "Mimi" Mildred Ives Hillstrom of Santa Fe, NM. Also survived by seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., (Rt. 28 just off I-270), Rockville, MD on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.