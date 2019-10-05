

HELEN HANSON HOLT



In the early hours of Monday, September 23, 2019, Helen Hanson Holt, nee Helen Lorraine Hanson passed peacefully from this earth. Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years former Navy commander Bill B. Holt. Helen is survived by four children, Bill Holt Jr. of Incline Village, NV; Susan Steiman of McLean, VA, Steven Holt of Lorton, VA, Katherine Struck of Columbia, MD and by her sister Marian Fina of Washington State. Helen had 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Helen was born in 1925 and grew up in Conway, Washington where she met her future husband Bill, a naval aviator. Much of her early adult life was spent as a Navy wife patiently and tirelessly raising her four children at short postings across the United States and Alaska. She spent five years in Europe during the Cold War in Naples Italy and Paris France.

Helen returned to the states in 1964 to Springfield Virginia. She finally settled in Elkton Virginia where she ceaselessly volunteered in this small rural community. Helen will always be remembered for her warm smile and gracious friendliness. She cheered the hearts of all whom she met. Helen enjoyed gardening, painting and was a voracious reader. She will be sadly missed as a soft patch of flickering light in the world's shaded garden.

Memorial services for immediate family will be held at a later date.