Helen J. Housley, formerly of Washington Grove, MD, Gaithersburg, MD, and Martinsburg, WV, passed away on June 10, 2019 in Frederick, MD. Born August 1, 1933 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of Julia Raley Jackson and Hosie Jackson and half-sister of Leah Ann Wilkerson of DeFuniak Springs, FL. While living in Washington Grove, her stepfather, Frank McNamara, gave her hand in marriage to Raymond M. Housley in 1953. They were married in McCatheran Hall at Washington Grove Methodist Church. A graduate of Gaithersburg High School, Helen attended Strayer Business College. Subsequently, she was employed in a variety of administrative positions at local businesses. Her main focus in life was always her family. Mrs. Housley was the mother of Sandra FitzGerald (Joe) and Karen Rice (Gene); loving grandmother of David FitzGerald (Catherine), Michael FitzGerald (Michelle), Laura McGann (Tim), Katelyn Rice, and Rachel Rice; and great-grandmother of Elizabeth, Nicolas, Gregory, Alexander, Claire, Emma and Brian FitzGerald; and Kyle, Melanie and Brenden McGann. Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband, Raymond. Helen was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, friend and neighbor and will be greatly missed by those who remember her sweet disposition and kind heart. Services will be held on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 9 a.m. at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Dr., Gaithersburg, MD 20877. Interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.