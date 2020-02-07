The Washington Post

HELEN HUNDLEY

Service Information
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Wesley AME Zion Church
1860 Michigan Avenue NE
Washington, DC
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:45 AM
Union Wesley AME Zion Church
1860 Michigan Avenue NE
Washington, DC
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Union Wesley AME Zion Church
1860 Michigan Avenue NE
Washington, DC
HELEN McRIMMON HUNDLEY (Age 90)  

Mrs. Hundley entered into eternal rest peacefully on January 20, 2020. Helen enjoyed 62 years of marriage to Walter Hundley and is survived by her children Patricia (Anthony), Julia (Raymond), Rita (Don) and Ralph (Myra). Services will be held at Union Wesley AME Zion Church, 1860 Michigan Avenue NE, Washington, DC, 20018 on February 8, 2020. Viewing 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the AKA Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony beginning at 9:50 a.m. and Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Interment
Monday, February 10, 2020 at Quantico National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 7, 2020
