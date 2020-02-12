Helen Theresa Schrum Hunt
(Age 96)
On Monday, February 10, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Leonard M. Hunt; mother of Ronald (Mary Lu) Hunt, Richard (Elaine) Hunt, Peg (Roger) Boyd, and Terri (Mark) Landis; grandmother of Chris and Matthew Boyd, Kevin Kelly Hunt, Joseph and William Hunt, and Stuart, Reid and Michael Landis; great-grandmother of Maggie and Lucas Boyd. Also survived by other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, February 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061 or at www.macular.org