

Helen Cowan Jaller



On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Helen Cowan Jaller of Potomac, Maryland. Beloved Wife of the late Dr. Michael Jaller; devoted mother of Dr. David Jaller (Ulrike), Dr. Daniel Jaller (Dori), and Amy Jaller Gleklen (Jonathan); adoring grandmother of Kathryn, Daniel, Anna, Sara, Aaron, and Jeri Jaller and of Brandon, Ryan, Jamie, and Mia Gleklen. Helen, who worked as a journalist and later as the office manager of her husband's medical practice, devoted her life to her family. A lover of animals, a strong supporter of the State of Israel and many charities, and an avid reader, Helen took full advantage of every day of her 94 years, greeting each day with her trademark sense of humor. Helen was buried on March 30 in a private ceremony, and her family plans to celebrate her life at a later date