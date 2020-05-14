HELEN JUDITH JARRELL "Judy"
On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Helen Judith "Judy" Jarrell of Bethesda, MD. Beloved spouse of 41 years and 5 months of the late Leonard Jarrell; mother of Elizabeth Jarrell, Susan Kushnir (Aaron), and Laura Jarrell Miller (James); sister of Paula Gartman (and the late Chaim, RIP); grandmother of Kara Louise Miller, Max Kushnir, Dara Kushnir, Chelsea Mintz Miller; also survived by many many friends. Her graveside service and interment is private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leonard and H. Judith Jarrell Memorial Scholarship which Judy established at Capitol Technology University in Laurel, Maryland; or to the kind hospice team at the Jewish Social Service Agency (JSSA) in Rockville, Maryland. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.