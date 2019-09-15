The Washington Post

HELEN JOHNSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN JOHNSON.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Notice
Send Flowers

 

HELEN MARIE JOHNSON (Age 98)  

On Sunday, September 8, 2019, of Chevy Chase, MD. For many years she was a dedicated third grade teacher at Roosevelt School, South St. Paul, MN. Beloved wife of the late Gene Addison Johnson; mother of Rear Admiral (Dr.) Joyce Johnson; grandmother of James Calderwood; mother-in-law of Jim Calderwood. Private Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church on Monday, September 23, at 11 a.m. with private interment to follow at Maryland Veteran's Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Church, 4900 Strathmore Avenue, Garrett Park, MD 20896.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.