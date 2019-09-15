HELEN MARIE JOHNSON (Age 98)
On Sunday, September 8, 2019, of Chevy Chase, MD. For many years she was a dedicated third grade teacher at Roosevelt School, South St. Paul, MN. Beloved wife of the late Gene Addison Johnson; mother of Rear Admiral (Dr.) Joyce Johnson; grandmother of James Calderwood; mother-in-law of Jim Calderwood. Private Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church on Monday, September 23, at 11 a.m. with private interment to follow at Maryland Veteran's Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Church, 4900 Strathmore Avenue, Garrett Park, MD 20896.