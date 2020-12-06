1/1
HELEN JOHNSON
HELEN SCOTT JOHNSON (Age 94)  
Helen Scott Johnson, of Washington, DC, departed this life on November 22, 2020. She was born to the late Ernest L. and Fannie Moody Scott in Philadelphia, PA. Predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Jacob I. Johnson; sister, Marjorie S. Grice; and brother, Dr. Edmond F. Scott III. Survived by her sons, Harold S. Johnson (Francine) and Sterling I. Johnson (Catherine); three grandsons; a great-granddaughter; a sister, Ernestine M. Scott; four nieces; three nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012, followed by a private funeral service live streamed at www.mcguire-services.com. Interment will follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
