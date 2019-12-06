Helen Mae Jones (Age 88)
Of Springfield, VA, passed peacefully into eternal rest on December 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Elmer Madison Jones; loving mother to David Jones, and Debbie Weeks (Larry); grandmother of Ethan, Drew, Jason and Justin; sister of Betty Lytle. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA, on Tuesday December 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.