The Washington Post

HELEN JONES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN JONES.
Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Helen Mae Jones (Age 88)  

Of Springfield, VA, passed peacefully into eternal rest on December 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Elmer Madison Jones; loving mother to David Jones, and Debbie Weeks (Larry); grandmother of Ethan, Drew, Jason and Justin; sister of Betty Lytle. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA, on Tuesday December 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.