On Thursday, February 6, 2020, Helen Adele Kamerow of Bethesda, MD, beloved wife for 71 years to Norman W. Kamerow; loving mother of Susan Meyers (Eric) of Potomac, MD, Brenda Cohen (Dennis) of Columbia, MD, and Julies Skalkos (Petros) of Athens, Greece; adoring grandmother of Ivan, Melissa, Seth (Meghan), Amy, Jenny, Amelia (Jason), Olivia, Zachary and Haley; doting great-grandmother of Kayden, Claire, William, Colin and Lilah; loving sister-in-law of Corrine Kamerow along with many generations of nieces, nephews and cousins. Helen was a Washington, DC native and one of the original founders of Shaare Tefila Congregation. She was a fine artist, art teacher, and co-owner of the former Hallway Gallery of Georgetown. Helen radiated beauty both inside and out. Her kindness and love of her close-knit family will be her legacy. She was loved by everyone who knew her.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 on Sunday, February 9, at Temple Beth Ami, 14330 Travillah Road, Rockville, MD 20850. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a . Burial to follow at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. Shiva will be at the home of Susan and Eric Meyers from Sunday, February 9 through Tuesday, February 11. Services at 7:30 p.m. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.