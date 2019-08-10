

Helen EMORY Kennedy



Died August 8, 2019 at Goodwin House Alexandria, VA. She was born March 8, 1924 in Martinsburg, West Virginia to Richard Leroy Emory and Mabel Kilmer Emory and was raised in Washington, DC. Always active with her musical talents, playing piano and singing in choirs, she became a soprano soloist with the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church under Pastor Peter Marshall. She graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School and attended American University where she met her husband Bob and married in 1948.

After living in Germany, Helen and Bob moved to Alexandria, VA where they remained the rest of their lives. She was employed with the Alexandria school system where she worked as a reading aide for a number of years. Prior to that she was a beloved piano teacher and taught many children in Seminary Valley. In her retirement she volunteered with Meals on Wheels at Alexandria Hospital. While living at the Goodwin House she served on various committees and continued her singing She was active at both St. Mary's and Blessed Sacrament parishes.

She is pre-deceased by her husband Robert Dawson Kennedy. Survived by four children, Robert (Marline Pearson), Allan (Marsha), William (Jean) and Christine Kennedy (Earl Douple); eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1427 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA at 1 p.m. August 19. Visitation at Everly Wheatley 2 to 4 p.m. August 18.

Memorial contributions may be made to Goodwin House Foundation, 4800 Fillmore Ave, Alexandria, VA. 22311.