

Helen Kober



On June 8, 2019 Helen Marguerite Kober passed peacefully in her home. Daughter of, Calvin Day and Marian (Johnson) Day, Helen was born on July 21, 1936 in Washington, DC. She grew up in Wicomico County, MD. She graduated from Immaculata High school in 1954.

On January 27, 1956 she married her husband, Edward Brent Kober Sr. She was a mother of four, Patricia Ann Kober, Edward Brent Kober Jr., Christopher Kober, and Michael Patrick Kober. She started her career at the Maternity Mart, the China Closet and worked there for many years until moving on to Strosnider's Hardware in Bethesda, Md. Strosnider's became her second family, and she later retired from there in 2015.

Helen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a comedian at heart, always making everyone around her laugh and smile. She was a master at gin rummy, an artist, and a poet. She had a love for many things in this world including her favorite holiday, St. Patrick's Day. She loved to fish and spend time at the Rod and Reel. She loved her Denver Broncos, especially John Elway. And her love of Elvis Presley will not be forgotten by those closest to her. Her favorite line before saying good-bye was, "Love you more than you love me." It was almost impossible to beat her to it.

She will forever be remembered and loved by many.

Helen Kober is survived by her older sister Mary Lou Burke and nephew Thomas Burke. She leaves behind her two sons Edward Brent Kober Jr. of Bethesda, MD, and Michael Patrick Kober Sr.; her daughter-in-law Mirta Kober of Charles Town, WV; and three grandchildren Michael Patrick Kober Jr., Nicholas Anthony Kober, and Christina Maria Kober (Musser).

Special thanks to all the folks of the neighborhood in Bethesda, MD.

There will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the .

- Irish Blessing

May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be always at your back, May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.