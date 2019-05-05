

HELEN NORRIE LANGE



Helen Norrie Lange, of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away to a new life on April 25, 2019. The highlight of Helen's life was meeting Bob and they were married in January of 1953. Helen and Bob were blessed with three children, and shared 67 years of life together.

Helen was born in Minnesota, and then worked on Capitol Hill when she first moved to Washington. After getting married, she and Bob started a family and she spent much of her time raising the children. She was a volunteer to many organizations, and loyal to the church. She was also involved in Amelung Glass Club.

Helen is survived by her husband, Bob Lange, three children, Alissa Williams (Theron), Christina McArthur (Todd), and Bob Lange (Kathleen); seven grandchildren, Justin (Kourtney), Bobby, Brandon, Brooke, Meagan, Maddie, Hunter, and a great-grandchild, Bennett.