HELEN F. LEAVITT
On Monday, November 4, 2019. Loving wife of 53 years to the late William E. Leavitt; mother of Alexandra (Jon) Evans and William F. Leavitt; Relatives and friends may call at the BORGWARDT FUNERAL HOME, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Chapel at Riderwood Village, 3140 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD on Wednesday, November 13, at 12 Noon. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Union Mission, 65 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20001.