

Helen Jane Lundberg (Age 97)



Who will be remembered for her beauty and gracious spirit, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Rockville, Maryland.

Jane was born in Western Pennsylvania and grew up in the company coal mining town of Kramer. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. In 1944, she married her childhood neighbor, literally the boy next door, Kenneth B. Lundberg after his return from serving with the Army in Australia and New Guinea. They settled in Rockville, Maryland where she pursued the career she loved. She taught second grade at Twinbrook Elementary for over 26 years. Later, in retirement, while living at Sunrise of Rockville, she volunteered at St. Mary's Catholic School where she enjoyed reading with the kindergarten students.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Kenneth and a brother, Robert Olson.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Lundberg, grandson, Kenneth B Lundberg, nieces, Peggy Cooley, Patty Lankford, and nephews, Bill, Fred and Carl.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.