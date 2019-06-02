

HELEN MARKHAM



Helen Markham, age 93, died peacefully on April 15, 2019, close to family. She appreciated every person and moment in her life. She made a huge impact on all she knew and had many friends.

Helen found a true partner and friend in her late husband, Arleigh, to whom she was happily married for 31 years. The couple resided in McLean, VA. Helen was well known at the Needlewoman East, where she spent 40 years helping others with their needlepoint and cross stitch needs.

Aside from Arleigh, Helen was preceded in death by her stepson, Roger Markham; her son, Mark Blodgett, and her daughter, Deborah Visceglia. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Melitta Murphy, as well as five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren,

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, June 9, at 2 p.m., at Bentley's Restaurant in Falls Church. A placement ceremony will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Foundation.