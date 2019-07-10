The Washington Post

HELEN LORRAINE McCARTHY  
(Age 91)  

On Thursday, July 4, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Robert R. McCarthy; mother of Linda (Jim) Donnellan and Robert McCarthy; grandmother of T.J. (Lindsey), Katie (Jacob) Lavender, Kelly Donnellan, and Kelly, Ryan and Kevin McCarthy; great-grandmother of Connor and Logan Donnellan and Caralyn Lavender; sister of the late Virginia Magnolia. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, July 12, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrew Apostle Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20902, on Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m., where a viewing will take a place a half hour prior. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Holy Cross Hospice.

Published in The Washington Post on July 10, 2019
