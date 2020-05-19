Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen McCarthy. View Sign Service Information Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. 500 University Blvd. West Silver Spring , MD 20901 (301)-593-9500 Send Flowers Notice

McCARTHY HELEN FRANCES (GOETZGER) McCARTHY (Age 94) On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Helen Frances (Goetzger) McCarthy of Hyattsville and Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born in 1926 in New York City, the eldest daughter of the late Helen and Frank Goetzger. Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Thomas Francis "Mac" McCarthy and sons Kevin and Kris. Helen was a loving mother to seven children, Kevin McCarthy, Kim Coakley (Brian), Kyle McCarthy (Lorie), Kerry McCarthy, Karen Jez (Kevin), Kellie Colliflower (Tommy), and Kris McCarthy (Joy). She was also grandmother of Kathleen McCarthy, Kristen McCarthy, Kasey McCarthy, Meghan Coakley McCarthy (Denis), Conor Coakley, Colleen Shepherd (Grant), Tommy McCarthy, Patrick McCarthy (Linda), Erin De Falco (Ralph), Morgan McCarthy, Ryan Pruett (Whitney), Collin Pruett, Brittney Colliflower, Cole McCarthy, Carson McCarthy and Carly McCarthy and great-grandmother of Mason, Riley, Brayden, Ella, Carter, Anna, Adria, Kieran, AJ, and Noemi. Helen was predeceased by her siblings Francis "Buddy" Goetzger and Joan Baker. Helen spent most of her life in the Washington, DC area. A devout Catholic with a strong faith, she was raised in St. James Parish in Mt. Rainer and attended St. James Parochial School. Later she attended Notre Dame Catholic High School for two years and graduated from St. Cecilia's High School, both in Washington, DC. She met her husband, Mac, while working for the Veterans Administration in Washington, DC. They married in 1950 at St. James Catholic Church. Helen and Mac raised their seven children in Hyattsville, MD in St. Jerome's Parish. She was an active mother at St Jerome's School, where all seven children attended. She assisted in the classrooms and cafeteria, manned the gym snack bar on game days and chaperoned field trips. She spent hours a day driving to and from various schools, sporting events and miscellaneous school and church activities. She participated as well in the Girl Scouts and acted as den mother for the Cub Scouts going on camping trips and other scout excursions. Later when the kids attended Dematha and Elizabeth Seton High Schools, she continued to be actively involved. After raising her children, Helen continued to work for 20 more years at the St. Jerome's Child Care Center, retiring at the age of 79. She loved spending time with her children. Helen and Mac devoted their weekends, gathering all the kids in the station wagon for family field trips and picnics. When grandkids and great grandkids arrived, she continued to follow and attend their events and activities as well. Summer vacations in Ocean City, Bethany and Dewey Beach were her favorite times. Holidays were also very special to her and she made them special for everyone. She loved to cook and was sure to go out of her way to include everyone's favorite dishes. Helen was also an avid sports fan. You did not disturb her, when her special players, such as Rory McElroy, on the golf course or JJ Redick on the basketball court were on TV. She also followed University of MD, Duke and the Redskins up until her last months. Her favorite sport was definitely college basketball and especially March Madness. She would have her bracket printed up and filled out as games ensued. If you wanted to beat the odds on the Final 4, you would do well to seek her counsel. She lived a full and active life, but the most important things to her were faith and family. She exemplified the word "Mother". Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Mass will be held on May 30, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Silver Spring, MD with a private interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery to follow. To honor our mother, a Memorial Mass, followed by a joyous party, celebrating the "Life of Helen McCarthy", will be held at a date and time to be announced when restrictions for large gatherings are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: SOME (So Others May Eat) 71 O Street, NW, Washington DC 20001, https://



McCARTHY HELEN FRANCES (GOETZGER) McCARTHY (Age 94) On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Helen Frances (Goetzger) McCarthy of Hyattsville and Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born in 1926 in New York City, the eldest daughter of the late Helen and Frank Goetzger. Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Thomas Francis "Mac" McCarthy and sons Kevin and Kris. Helen was a loving mother to seven children, Kevin McCarthy, Kim Coakley (Brian), Kyle McCarthy (Lorie), Kerry McCarthy, Karen Jez (Kevin), Kellie Colliflower (Tommy), and Kris McCarthy (Joy). She was also grandmother of Kathleen McCarthy, Kristen McCarthy, Kasey McCarthy, Meghan Coakley McCarthy (Denis), Conor Coakley, Colleen Shepherd (Grant), Tommy McCarthy, Patrick McCarthy (Linda), Erin De Falco (Ralph), Morgan McCarthy, Ryan Pruett (Whitney), Collin Pruett, Brittney Colliflower, Cole McCarthy, Carson McCarthy and Carly McCarthy and great-grandmother of Mason, Riley, Brayden, Ella, Carter, Anna, Adria, Kieran, AJ, and Noemi. Helen was predeceased by her siblings Francis "Buddy" Goetzger and Joan Baker. Helen spent most of her life in the Washington, DC area. A devout Catholic with a strong faith, she was raised in St. James Parish in Mt. Rainer and attended St. James Parochial School. Later she attended Notre Dame Catholic High School for two years and graduated from St. Cecilia's High School, both in Washington, DC. She met her husband, Mac, while working for the Veterans Administration in Washington, DC. They married in 1950 at St. James Catholic Church. Helen and Mac raised their seven children in Hyattsville, MD in St. Jerome's Parish. She was an active mother at St Jerome's School, where all seven children attended. She assisted in the classrooms and cafeteria, manned the gym snack bar on game days and chaperoned field trips. She spent hours a day driving to and from various schools, sporting events and miscellaneous school and church activities. She participated as well in the Girl Scouts and acted as den mother for the Cub Scouts going on camping trips and other scout excursions. Later when the kids attended Dematha and Elizabeth Seton High Schools, she continued to be actively involved. After raising her children, Helen continued to work for 20 more years at the St. Jerome's Child Care Center, retiring at the age of 79. She loved spending time with her children. Helen and Mac devoted their weekends, gathering all the kids in the station wagon for family field trips and picnics. When grandkids and great grandkids arrived, she continued to follow and attend their events and activities as well. Summer vacations in Ocean City, Bethany and Dewey Beach were her favorite times. Holidays were also very special to her and she made them special for everyone. She loved to cook and was sure to go out of her way to include everyone's favorite dishes. Helen was also an avid sports fan. You did not disturb her, when her special players, such as Rory McElroy, on the golf course or JJ Redick on the basketball court were on TV. She also followed University of MD, Duke and the Redskins up until her last months. Her favorite sport was definitely college basketball and especially March Madness. She would have her bracket printed up and filled out as games ensued. If you wanted to beat the odds on the Final 4, you would do well to seek her counsel. She lived a full and active life, but the most important things to her were faith and family. She exemplified the word "Mother". Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Mass will be held on May 30, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Silver Spring, MD with a private interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery to follow. To honor our mother, a Memorial Mass, followed by a joyous party, celebrating the "Life of Helen McCarthy", will be held at a date and time to be announced when restrictions for large gatherings are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: SOME (So Others May Eat) 71 O Street, NW, Washington DC 20001, https:// www.some.org/give/donate- now. www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME. comwww.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close