Helen Louise Crespi MEkenie
(Age 87)
Died peacefully after a lengthy illness in Alexandria, Virginia on March 20, 2019. She was born January 31, 1932, to Louis Paul Crespi and Margaret Mary Serafini Crespi, in Exeter, NH. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her daughter, Penelope Anne, brother Joseph Paul Crespi, and sister, Margaret Caroline Crespi. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Michael Phillip Mekenie, three sisters, Dorothy Caspersen, Mary Frenette, and Louise (Dana) Hickey, as well as her daughters, Margaret Mekenie, Elizabeth (Derrick) Heard, Helen (Scott) Hine, and Caroline (Craige) Smith
, and eight grandchildren, Kayla, Audrey, Taylor, Cierra, Emma, Jillian, Craige and Lindsey. Friends and family may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA 22315 on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Alexandria, VA at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019. Please view and sign the family guestbook www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com