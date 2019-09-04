

Helen Howells Michalak



On Saturday, August 31, 2019, of Kensington, MD. Beloved wife of the late John L. Michalak; loving mother of Stephen J. Michalak and his wife, Jenny, and Laura Van Sant and her husband, Kelly; grandmother of Michael, Stephen and Meaghan Treanor, and Trevor, Heather and Nathan Michalak; great grandmother of Lily and Layla; sister of the late Patricia Stolle and William Howells.

The family will receive friends at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4900 Strathmore Ave., Garrett Park, MD on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at