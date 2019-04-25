HELEN C. MILLER
Helen C. Miller peacefully transitioned on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the age of 93. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Dorothy O. Murphy-Manning (Martin), Deborah A. McCree (Richard), Cora M. Harriston (Kenneth), Mercedes B. Miller-Bartley (Richard), her grandchildren, Sean D. Harris, Ashley M. Harris, Nakia L. Johnson, William A. Harriston (Lynleigh), Kendra J. Harriston, and Jason R. Harris, great-grand children, Brendan, Neveah, and Penny. Her two sisters, Nancy Saxon and Regina Thomas, a daughter in law, Donna Harris and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband William B. Miller, her son, Reginald Harris, and daughters, Diane V. Murphy Johnson and Wilma A. Johnson. In accordance with her wishes a private funeral service was held on April 4, 2019 at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home.