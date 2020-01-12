

HELEN MALINDA MILLER

(Age 85)



On January 7, 2020, passed away after a brief illness. Beloved mother of Deborah Hiner of Newburg, MD, Patricia Miller of Lewes, DE, and Robert Miller of Severn, MD; devoted grandmother of Rebecca Hiner, Thomas (TJ) Hiner, Brooks Miller (Marissa), and Chelsea Miller. She is also survived by a brother, Charles Leathern (Letitia) and sister, Joan Powell. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Miller. Visitation will be on Monday, January 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the HARDESTY FUNERAL HOME, P.A., 851 Annapolis Rd. (Rt. 175), Gambrills, MD, where services will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at 10 a.m. Interment following services will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery at Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the .