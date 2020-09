Or Copy this URL to Share



Helen B. Newman

Of Bowie, Maryland, departed this world to enter her eternal place of rest on Friday, September 18, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 12010 Woodmore Road Mitchellville, MD 20721. From 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 a.m. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, Maryland. Services entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc., Landover, MD.



