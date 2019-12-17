E. Helen D. Nichols
Of Silver Spring, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019, at the age of 103. She was the devoted wife of the late Arthur Nichols, with whom she was married 22 years. She was retired from the State Department. She is survived by many extended family members. Visitation at Collins Funeral Home (Valet Parking) 500 University Blvd West Silver Spring MD 20901 on Thursday, December 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral at Collins Funeral Home Friday, December 20 at 11am. Burial will be at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD.