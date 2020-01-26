

Helen Herr Offutt



On December 22, 2019 Helen Herr Offutt (93) of Fairfax, Virginia passed peacefully. Her husband, John Homer Offutt died in 1989 and was dearly missed. She is survived by her son, Craig Offutt of Fairfax, VA, daughter, Janine Offutt of Oregon City, OR, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Helen was born and raised in Quarryville, PA where her family was among the original settlers in Lancaster County. She was a leader in high school and active athletically. She graduated from Slippery Rock Teachers College, where she met her husband, John.

For many years they lived in Springfield, VA and raised her children there. Later Helen and John moved to the Newport News, VA area where she spent the reminder of her active life. She was primarily a homemaker but had jobs at Grace Presbyterian Church in Springfield and Lincoln National Life insurance company.

She was an avid golfer and a charter member of Springfield country club and once was runner up in the club championship. She continued golfing for many years until her mobility limited her ability to enjoy that sport. Helen was a talented artist and in the 60s was commissioned to paint still-life and landscapes. We continue to enjoy her art in our home.

Helen will be greatly missed and remembered for being even keeled and for her kind and loving nature. Services will be private.