1/1
HELEN ORLEANS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HELEN WILLIS ORLEANS  
Helen Willis Orleans "Dink", 98, passed away on November 8, 2020, in Pittsburgh, PA where she had recently moved to be with her daughter. She was born and raised in the small coal-mining towns of Gallagher, Cabin Creek, and East Bank, West Virginia. After graduating from East Bank HS, she attended Ohio University, earning a degree in Education, later a Master's from the University of MD. During WW II, she adventurously traveled by train to California for her first teaching job. There, at a beach party, she met her husband of 70 years, the late Lee Orleans. Lee and Helen settled in Washington, DC, where Helen taught high school English for 30 years. She was an avid gardener and reader, and enjoyed playing bridge and traveling the world with her husband and good friends. She loved her Capitol Hill neighborhood and the friends who often escorted her to the Arena Stage and Kennedy Center. Helen"s beautiful smile radiated joy, kindness, and her free-spirited nature. She is survived by her son David (Bonnie) and granddaughters Leigh and Jayne of Alexandria, VA and her daughter Nina (Mahmoud) and granddaughter Amanda of Pittsburgh, PA, as well as her cherished sister, nieces, and nephews. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of UPMC Cranberry Place and Family Hospice for their compassionate care. A celebration of Helen's and Lee's extraordinary life together will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved