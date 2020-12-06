

HELEN WILLIS ORLEANS

Helen Willis Orleans "Dink", 98, passed away on November 8, 2020, in Pittsburgh, PA where she had recently moved to be with her daughter. She was born and raised in the small coal-mining towns of Gallagher, Cabin Creek, and East Bank, West Virginia. After graduating from East Bank HS, she attended Ohio University, earning a degree in Education, later a Master's from the University of MD. During WW II, she adventurously traveled by train to California for her first teaching job. There, at a beach party, she met her husband of 70 years, the late Lee Orleans. Lee and Helen settled in Washington, DC, where Helen taught high school English for 30 years. She was an avid gardener and reader, and enjoyed playing bridge and traveling the world with her husband and good friends. She loved her Capitol Hill neighborhood and the friends who often escorted her to the Arena Stage and Kennedy Center. Helen"s beautiful smile radiated joy, kindness, and her free-spirited nature. She is survived by her son David (Bonnie) and granddaughters Leigh and Jayne of Alexandria, VA and her daughter Nina (Mahmoud) and granddaughter Amanda of Pittsburgh, PA, as well as her cherished sister, nieces, and nephews. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of UPMC Cranberry Place and Family Hospice for their compassionate care. A celebration of Helen's and Lee's extraordinary life together will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store