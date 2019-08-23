Helen Michael Patterson
On August 8, 2019 Helen Michael Patterson, wife of the late Doward Belmont Patterson, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Angela Patterson, MD and The Honorable Devy Patterson Russell, sons-in-law; The Honorable Walter C. Jones, and the Honorable George L. Russell lll, and grandchildren, Madison Russell, Alexandra Jones, George Russell IV and Brendon Jones.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at New All Saints Catholic Church, 4408 Liberty Heights Avenue, followed by services at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org