HELEN PATTERSON

Service Information
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New All Saints Catholic Church
4408 Liberty Heights Avenue
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
New All Saints Catholic Church
4408 Liberty Heights Avenue
Notice
Helen Michael Patterson  

On August 8, 2019 Helen Michael Patterson, wife of the late Doward Belmont Patterson, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Angela Patterson, MD and The Honorable Devy Patterson Russell, sons-in-law; The Honorable Walter C. Jones, and the Honorable George L. Russell lll, and grandchildren, Madison Russell, Alexandra Jones, George Russell IV and Brendon Jones.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at New All Saints Catholic Church, 4408 Liberty Heights Avenue, followed by services at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2019
