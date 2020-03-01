HELEN L. PRICE
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Sana N Butler and Richelle E Adams; mother, Lucy G Lee; three grandchildren, Arene E Adams, Tyler N Butler and Tarrin N Butler-Weston; four sisters, Lorraine Harrison, Regina Sherrill, Darlene bryant and beatrice Holley; a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Price will lie in state at Holy Comforter St. Cyprian Roman Catholic Church, 1357 East Capitol St., SE on Monday, March 2, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.