The Washington Post

HELEN PRICE

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Comforter St. Cyprian Roman Catholic Church
1357 East Capitol St., SE
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Comforter St. Cyprian Roman Catholic Church
1357 East Capitol St., SE
HELEN L. PRICE  

Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Sana N Butler and Richelle E Adams; mother, Lucy G Lee; three grandchildren, Arene E Adams, Tyler N Butler and Tarrin N Butler-Weston; four sisters, Lorraine Harrison, Regina Sherrill, Darlene bryant and beatrice Holley; a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Price will lie in state at Holy Comforter St. Cyprian Roman Catholic Church, 1357 East Capitol St., SE on Monday, March 2, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2020
