HELEN RATLIFF

On December 8, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Albert Herbert Ratliff; loving mother of Dan Ratliff (Elaine); grandchildren Alyssa Marmer (Jon), Brian Ratliff and Amy Ratliff; and three great-grandchildren; sisters Ruth Shipe and Maxine McElroy; nephews Robert Shipe (Joan), Raymond Shipe; and a host of relatives and friends.
 
Relatives and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28 just off I-270), Rockville, MD on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Interment in Parklawn Memorial Park. Please view and sign the family online guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 12, 2019
