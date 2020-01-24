Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN REBHOLZ. View Sign Service Information Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville 246 N. Washington Street Rockville , MD 20850 (301)-762-2500 Send Flowers Notice

REBHOLZ HELEN REBHOLZ (née ZIBRITOSKY) August 14, 1934 ~ January 16, 2020 Peacefully entered eternal rest with her son by her side, at the age of 85 on Thursday January 16, 2020. A resident at the Village at Rockville since 2017, she previously lived in Wheaton, Maryland. Helen was born in Joffre, Pennsylvania on August 14, 1934; one of eight children of the late Paul and Anna Polc Zibritosky. She grew up in Joffre and later lived in Pittsburgh while attending Robert Morris University. Helen moved to Washington, DC in 1953 and began a long career in Federal service; including positions with the US Post Office, Department of the Navy, Office of Management and Budget under Hubert Humphrey, and The Department of Agriculture. She retired from Federal Service in 1987, then worked part time in retirement for the Con- stitution Bicentennial Commission until 1991. Once fully retired, Helen enjoyed her leisure years. She traveled widely, including Hawaii, Israel, Britain, Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. Still, she always loved the DC area she called home for most of her life, and enjoyed showing visiting friends and family both the well-known sites downtown and the less-touristed areas like Rock Creek Park. She also had a deep affection for family and often escaped to the Pennsylvania countryside where she could spend quality time with loved ones at the farm where she had proudly grown up that was always her home away from home. Always of strong faith, Helen was a longtime member of Georgetown Lutheran Church in Washington, DC. She made many friends at Bible Study groups over the years; and was an active church volunteer, most recently at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Silver Spring, MD. Beloved mother of Keith Rebholz of Silver Spring, MD; Helen is also survived by her brother, Steve Zibritosky and wife, Betty of Steubenville, OH; sister Mary Bianchini of Cherry Valley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Deceased in addition to her parents are four brothers, Paul, George, Andrew, and John Zibritosky; and a sister, Anne Bokulich. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to: The Village at Rockville https://

