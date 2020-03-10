

Helen Anderton Reed

June 11, 1927 - March 8, 2020



Helen "Andy" Reed died peacefully at her home at Maplewood Park Place in Bethesda MD on March 8, 2020.

"Andy" was born in New York City, the daughter of Walter Palmer Anderton, M.D., and Ethel Kingsland Anderton. She attended The Chapin School and Bryn Mawr College before transferring to Barnard College where she majored in music. In 1952 she married John Reed, originally of Portland, Oregon; she and her husband and two daughters lived in Japan, Thailand, and Laos while John worked for the U.S. Foreign Service. On returning to the U.S., "Andy" found her life's passion in civic activism and local and state politics. A resident of Chevy Chase, MD, she was part of the original citizens' movement advocating for responsible development in Friendship Heights and Bethesda. She also served as an aide to Idamae Garrott in the Maryland State House and Senate for many years. As her friends and family knew so well, her capacity for outrage at injustice and political malfeasance was never exhausted.

"Andy" is survived by her husabnd, John Reed of Bethesda, MD; her daughters, Susan K. Reed of Sag Harbor, NY; Diana L. Reed (Mary E. Adkins) of Washington, PA; nieces Margaret P. Reed of Cincinnati, OH; Rosemary Y. Reed of Fraser, CO; and a great nephew, John Pablo Vesey Reed Of Cincinnati, OH. She will be remembered, missed, and loved forever.

A service will be held at River Road Unitarian Church, 6301 River Road, Bethesda, MD on March 31 at 11:30 a.m.