

Helen Louise Gantt ReeveS (Age 97)



Departed this life on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital and Hospice. She was born to Reginald and Julia Gantt on February 14, 1922. Her parents and three brothers, Kenneth, Percy and Francis Gantt preceded her in death. She is survived by her two daughters Jaqueline Tillman and Almasi (Barbara) Wilcots; a son-in-law; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and two loving nieces and a nephew. On Friday, November 22, friends may visit with family from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Mount Calvary Catholic Church, 6700 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .