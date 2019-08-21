The Washington Post

HELEN ROBERTSON (1921 - 2019)
HELEN CATHERINE ROBERTSON  

Age 97. Passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Ovalstone Comfort Home, Bowie, MD. Survived by sister, Mabeth Perrins Wilton of Sonora, CA; grandson, Trevor Johnson of Portland, OR; granddaughter, Victoria Johnson of Tucson, AZ; and son-in-law, Dennis Johnson of Silver Spring, MD. Predeceased by daughter, Amy Robertson and brother, Warren Perrins. Memorial service will be held at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD, Saturday, August 24, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to wamu.org; Thomas Paine UU Fellowship (tpuuf.org); or goschenhoppen.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 21, 2019
