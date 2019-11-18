The Washington Post

Helen Rogovsky

Guest Book
  • "May the love and care of those around you bring you peace..."
    - Tom and Margarita Dale
Service Information
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD
20781
(301)-927-6100
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Jerome's Catholic Church
5205 43rd Ave.
Hyattsville, MD
On November 16, 2019 of Hyattsville, MD. We were blessed to have Helen with us for 98 years. Her faith and family were the foundations of her life. She touched the lives of many people and she will be greatly missed.
 
Loving wife of the late Samuel Rogovsky; mother of Samuel Jr. (Anne), Mary Ann, Michael (Mark), David (Dona), Teresa, and Susan; grandmother of Jamie Lusk and Josh Rogovsky; great-grandmother of Zachary and Shelby Lusk. She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory; a daughter, Elizabeth; and sisters Mary Marino and Julia Royack.
 
Friends may call at GASCH'S FUNERAL HOME PA 4739 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville, MD, on Friday, November 22, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Prayers at 3 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 5205 43rd Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20781. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jerome's Church in her name.
Published in The Washington Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
