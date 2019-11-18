

Helen Rogovsky



On November 16, 2019 of Hyattsville, MD. We were blessed to have Helen with us for 98 years. Her faith and family were the foundations of her life. She touched the lives of many people and she will be greatly missed.

Loving wife of the late Samuel Rogovsky; mother of Samuel Jr. (Anne), Mary Ann, Michael (Mark), David (Dona), Teresa, and Susan; grandmother of Jamie Lusk and Josh Rogovsky; great-grandmother of Zachary and Shelby Lusk. She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory; a daughter, Elizabeth; and sisters Mary Marino and Julia Royack.

Friends may call at GASCH'S FUNERAL HOME PA 4739 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville, MD, on Friday, November 22, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Prayers at 3 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 5205 43rd Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20781. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jerome's Church in her name.