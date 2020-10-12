HELEN K. ROOT August 10, 1926 ~ October 9, 2020
Helen K. Root passed away on October 9, 2020. She was born in Newark, New Jersey on August 10, 1926. Helen married Norman Root and they were happily married for 58 years until he passed away. She was a substitute teacher in Montgomery County Public Schools and many students still remember her. Helen was an avid bridge player, enjoyed the theater, and was a longtime member of the League of Women Voters. She was the devoted mother of Abby Root (Neil Levy), Elisa Root (John Frater) and Mark (Arleen) Root; cherished grandmother of Joshua (Lori) Levy, Jenny (Eric) Werwa, Jeremy Root (Sharon Rosenfeld), Heather Root, and Beckie Root; and great-grandmother of Shayna and Noah Levy, and Emmett and Moriah Root. There will be a private interment at Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her name to a charity of your choice
.