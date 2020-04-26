

HELEN ROYER



Helen Emma Butchko Royer, 93, of Krings, PA passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Helen was the seventh of 16 children born to George and Mary Butchko, Czechoslovakian immigrants who settled near Johnstown, PA. Helen met her husband, William A. Royer, while both were working for the FBI in Washington, DC.They were married on May 7, 1949, and moved to Great Falls, VA where they lived for 42 years and raised their family. Her husband and son Donald predeceased her. She is survived by her children: Richard, David, Debbie, and Kathy (Jay); nine of 10 grandchildren: Jesse (deceased), Kevin, Donnie, Tommy, Marc (Khemmy), Neil, Scott (Megan), Brandon, Eric (Becca), Michael, and her great granddaughter Katelynn.

Helen loved gardening, traveling, and enjoying the company of her family and friends. She attended Great Falls United Methodist Church for most of 63 years, and volunteered at a TTD center and as a hospital docent in Winchester, VA.

She asked to be remembered as one who "looked for the best in everyone and tried to be helpful and fair - family was first - she saw beauty in nature and little things - a good Christian."

A memorial service will be held at a later date, and her ashes and those of her husband will be buried at Arnon Cemetery in Great Falls, VA.

