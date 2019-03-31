Helen D. Schmidt
(Age 102)
On Saturday, March 30, 2019, of North Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of the late Robert Schmidt; mother of Sara Ann Tattam, Roberta Rosenstein, Ellen Schmidt, Karen Hollingsworth, Jean, John, Paul, Donald and the late Frederick Schmidt. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Tuesday, April 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine Laboure Church, Veirs Mill and Claridge Roads, Wheaton, MD, on Wednesday, April 3, at 11 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.